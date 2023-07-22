Ukraine to Seize Russian-Controlled Bank in Bid to Curb Moscow’s Influence
Summary
- Sense Bank is regarded as symbol of Russia’s involvement in Ukraine’s affairs
Ukraine is set to nationalize a bank controlled by two Russian businessmen, denying them a financial haven and seeking to curb their influence on Kyiv’s economy and politics.
