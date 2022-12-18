‘Ukraine war didn’t have any major impact on pharma trade’

The Indian pharmaceutical industry, as of now, won’t have any problems because India is the leader in generic formulations. But we can’t continue with the same system of “conventional generics". India needs to focus on complex generics, bio-pharmaceuticals, and all new therapies and, in addition to that, the development of APIs. Particularly, this PLI scheme is going to help to some extent to reduce our dependency, but we need to be very strong in developing fermentation technology. However, we face many challenges, particularly from countries like China, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Indonesia, for multiple reasons. Besides this, India needs to work closely and focus on Latin America, the ASEAN region and the entire African region to retain our pharma exports. Hence, instead of being confined only to generic formulations, the industry needs to spend more money on innovation and research, invent new products and need to come up with complex molecules, biosimilar and device delivery drugs. Otherwise, we are going to be behind in the race.

