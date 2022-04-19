The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday sharply slashed India’s growth forecast to 8.2% for the current financial year 2022-23 (FY23) from its earlier estimate of 9% in January.

The IMF cited the negative impact of higher oil prices led by the Ukraine war on domestic consumption and private investment. It recommended monetary tightening by central banks to keep inflationary expectations in check amid global supply side disruption.

The multilateral agency has projected India’s growth to slow to 6.9% in 2023-24 (FY23) from 7.1% estimated earlier. The IMF said that the Ukraine war would “severely set back the global recovery", slow down the growth and increase inflation even further.

Earlier, the World Bank has slashed India's GDP forecast for fiscal year 2022-23 to 8%. Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also sharply cut India's growth projection at 7.2% for 2022-23.

The RBI's rate setting panel after its latest monetary policy meeting said the ratcheting up of geopolitical tensions, generalised hardening of global commodity prices, the likelihood of prolonged supply chain disruptions, dislocations in trade and capital flows, divergent monetary policy responses and volatility in global financial markets are imparting sizeable upside risks to the inflation trajectory and downside risks to domestic growth.

"The war in Ukraine has triggered a costly humanitarian crisis that demands a peaceful resolution. At the same time, economic damage from the conflict will contribute to a significant slowdown in global growth in 2022 and add to inflation," the agency said on global growth outlook.

The global growth is projected to slow from an estimated 6.1% in 2021 to 3.6% in 2022 and 2023. This is 0.8 and 0.2 percentage points lower for 2022 and 2023 than projected in January.