Home / Economy / Ukraine war has led to globalisation of inflation, says RBI governor

File Photo of Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das
1 min read . 10:09 AM IST Edited By Podishetti Akash

  • The war in Ukraine is lingering and India is facing new challenges everyday, accentuating supply chain problems, Das said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI has raised by 50 basis points to 4.9%, Shaktikanta Das announced, adding that the MPC is focused on withdrawal of accommodation.

The war in Ukraine is lingering and India is facing new challenges everyday, accentuating supply chain problems, Das said.

The war has led to globalisation of inflation, he said.

Consumer prices continued to rise in April as inflation galloped to eight-year high of 7.8%. Wholesale prices have gained too at the fastest pace in over three decades, adding pressure on businesses to pass on high costs to consumers.

Last month, RBI raised the key lending rate by 40 basis points in an off-cycle monetary policy review to check spiralling inflation.