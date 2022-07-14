Ukraine war threatens global economy this year and next, IMF warns4 min read . Updated: 14 Jul 2022, 04:52 PM IST
Warning comes as the conflict settles into a deadly stalemate with high losses on both sides and little territorial gains
KYIV (UKRAINE) : The war in Ukraine is clouding the world’s economic prospects for this year and next, the International Monetary Fund warned, as the conflict settles into a costly stalemate despite intense fighting on the ground.