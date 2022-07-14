Ukraine war threatens global economy this year and next, IMF warns
Warning comes as the conflict settles into a deadly stalemate with high losses on both sides and little territorial gains
KYIV (UKRAINE) :The war in Ukraine is clouding the world’s economic prospects for this year and next, the International Monetary Fund warned, as the conflict settles into a costly stalemate despite intense fighting on the ground.
The IMF said it would downgrade its forecast for global economic growth in 2022 and 2023 later this month, in part because of the worsening fallout from the war, which has stoked inflation around the world and worsened existing supply-chain woes.
“The human tragedy of the war in Ukraine has worsened. So, too, has its economic impact," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement ahead of a meeting of Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Bali, Indonesia, this week.
A possible interruption in Russian natural-gas supplies to Europe as the economic war between Moscow and the West intensifies could tip many economies into recession and trigger a global energy crisis, Ms. Georgieva said.
“It is going to be a tough 2022—and possibly an even tougher 2023," she added.
Talks on resuming Ukrainian wheat exports disrupted by the war offered a rare silver lining after officials from Ukraine, Turkey and Russia said late Wednesday they had agreed on the broad outlines of a deal to resume exports through the Black Sea.
The agreement includes a plan to establish a coordination center in Istanbul to oversee the grain corridor and hopes to secure ships entering and leaving the area, according to Turkey’s defense minister.
In his nightly address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the progress on talks to resume Ukrainian grain exports.
“We are indeed making significant efforts to restore the supply of food to the world market," Mr. Zelensky said, adding that he expects details to be agreed with the United Nations secretary-general in the coming days.
The technical agreement was the first significant breakthrough in weeks of diplomacy led by the U.N. and Turkey aimed at restarting grain exports from Ukraine, where some 20 million tons of wheat and other food products have been trapped due to Russia’s invasion.
The agreement must still be approved by Russian President Vladimir Putin. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said the preliminary deal was a “ray of hope" for poorer nations that are under pressure from rising global food prices.
The conflict has morphed into a protracted war of attrition concentrated in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas area. Russian forces and their local proxies have been making slow progress under cover from heavy shelling. The Ukrainian side has sought to disrupt Russian logistics with pinpoint strikes far behind the front line using modern long-range artillery provided by its Western allies.
The U.K.’s Defense Ministry said Thursday that while Russian artillery strikes continued in Donbas, Moscow hasn’t made significant advances in the past three days.
“The ageing vehicles, weapons, and Soviet-era tactics used by Russian forces do not lend themselves to quickly regaining or building momentum unless used in overwhelming mass—which Russia is currently unable to bring to bear," the ministry said.
After a heavy Russian artillery bombardment overnight, Ukrainian troops Thursday pushed back a Russian assault on the village of Siversk in eastern Ukraine, where Kyiv’s forces are defending a fortified toehold on the Donetsk region, Ukraine’s military said.
Russia’s offensive has already taken most of Donetsk, and Ukraine expects Moscow’s next offensive to push through Siversk, which has already been decimated by artillery fire and many of whose remaining inhabitants are now taking shelter in the basement of a local hospital.
Kyiv says the newly arrived Western artillery is helping them break up Russian logistical hubs and command centers far behind the front lines. Ukraine’s central military command said Thursday it sees signs that some Russian troops are running low on provisions.
On Wednesday, Russian state news agencies reported that Ukrainian forces had launched a strike on an air-defense system protecting the skies over Luhansk, the capital of one of two Russian-created statelets in Donbas.
Even as Ukraine slows Russia’s advance on the ground, it still suffers from Moscow’s long-range missile strikes, which military experts warn could continue even once Russia stops pushing for more territory.
In the southern city of Mykolaiv, officials said Russia launched nine missiles into the city center, damaging a transport facility and a hotel. The strikes followed deadly attacks on the city and local suburbs earlier this week. Local officials said no one was killed in Thursday’s attacks.