Ukraine’s Other Battle for Survival: Keeping Companies in Business
Daniel Michaels , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 29 Feb 2024, 02:57 PM IST
SummaryAlongside the war to eject Russian troops, a quieter battle for national survival is raging: Ukraine’s fight to prevail in its factories, cities and farms.
Igor Liski wants to replace Ukraine’s broken windows.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less