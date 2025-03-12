(Bloomberg) -- Half a million more people in England and Wales are claiming disability benefits for mental-health problems than before the pandemic, according to research that may add to concerns over government plans to squeeze welfare spending.

The analysis by the Institute for Fiscal Studies pointed to a surge in “deaths of despair,” rising numbers of people accessing mental health services and climbing disability benefit claims as evidence of a worsening crisis in the workforce.

Mental ill health accounted for more than half of the 900,000 rise in people of working age on disability benefits between 2019 and 2024, the IFS said.

The findings reveal the scale of a mental-health crisis that has contributed to labor shortages, fueled inflation and cost the government billions in welfare support. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves is drawing up plans to curtail the welfare bill, with spending on incapacity and disability benefits projected to top £100 billion ($129 billion) by the end of the decade at a time when extra money is needed for defense, the National Health Service and public investment.

“We need our government to look carefully at the health of the nation, rather than relying on benefit cuts to fix the problem,” said Iain Porter, senior policy adviser at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, which funded the research along with the Health Foundation. “We await the government’s forthcoming green paper to see whether it will truly address the underlying causes of increasing poor health.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer told Labour lawmakers on Monday that current benefits system is “unsustainable, indefensible and unfair” amid unease in parts of the party over cuts. The number of 16 to 64-year-old Britons who are economically inactive — neither in a job nor looking for one — has risen by more than 700,000 since the end of 2019 to 9.3 million. Almost 2.8 million of them now cite long-term sickness.

The IFS said that working age “deaths of despair” — those attributed to alcohol, drugs or suicide — have climbed 24% in 2023 compared to before the pandemic. While official data suggest that opiates were behind almost half of drug-poisoning deaths in 2023, there has also been a surge in those involving cocaine, which rose over 30% in that year alone.

It also found that the number of people in contact with mental health services was up 36% between 2019 and 2024, while those with antidepressant prescriptions rose 12%.

Forecasts suggest that Britain’s welfare bill is set to continue rising in the coming years. The Office for Budget Responsibility expects spending on incapacity and disability benefits to rise from 2.4% of GDP in 2023-24 to 3% by the end of the decade.

Last week, Reeves said the current welfare system is “letting down taxpayers because it’s costing too much,” as the chancellor tries to find ways to meet her self-imposed fiscal rules ahead of her Spring Statement on March 26.

