New Delhi: David Lammy, the UK’s newly appointed foreign secretary, is on his maiden visit to India, during which he will push for a reset of the India-UK free-trade agreement talks that have been bogged down by issues including tariffs on whisky and duty on meat and chocolates {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mint was the first to report about Lammy’s proposed visit to India on 17 July.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Free-trade talks between both nations, which started in January 2022, are set to resume following Lammy’s visit. The discussions were paused following the announcement of the UK general elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Labour Party came to power with a massive majority in the UK general elections held on 4 July, ousting the Conservatives. General elections in India too were among the factors that held up the FTA talks.

Lammy is visiting India within a month of taking over and is scheduled to meet external affairs minister S Jaishankar and commerce minister Piyush Goyal.

Also Read: UK’s new foreign secretary David Lammy on his maiden India visit next week, India-UK FTA talks on the agenda “Lammy will tell his Indian counterpart that he wants to drive forward greater growth for both countries," the British High Commission said in a statement. “He will also highlight the importance of a new partnership with India that focuses on economic, domestic, and global security." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Our FTA negotiations are the floor, not the ceiling, of our ambitions to unlock our shared potential and deliver growth, from Bengaluru to Birmingham. We have shared interests in the green transition, new technologies, economic security, and global security," Lammy said ahead of his visit to New Delhi.

Sticking points The key sticking points for the UK include high Indian tariffs on Scotch whisky, New Delhi's demand for easier mobility for Indian professionals, and the UK's demand for tax relief for its electric vehicles. London also wants substantial duty cuts for British lamb meat, chocolates, and confectionery.

The Indian industry seeks increased access for skilled professionals from sectors such as IT and healthcare in the UK market, as well as zero customs duty on several goods. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I am travelling to India in my first month as foreign secretary because resetting our relationship with the Global South is a key part of how this government will reconnect Britain for our security and prosperity at home," Lammy said.

Lammy, who described India as the “emerging superpower of the 21st century," will also reinforce Britain’s commitment to securing an FTA that benefits both sides, the high commission said.

He will also hold high-level meetings with Indian government officials and climate and business leaders. The foreign secretary will seek to galvanise support for accelerated action on the climate crisis, with India as an “indispensable partner," driving forward the clean energy transition and creating opportunities for British and Indian businesses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Discussing potential partnerships on India-led global initiatives to build clean power access and climate resilience in the Global South and small island states is also part of his agenda.

Lammy will underscore the importance of the “living bridge" between the UK and India, represented by the 1.7 million people of Indian heritage in Britain, the high commission said.

On a visit to Wipro, one of India’s biggest technology companies, Lammy will meet business leaders to showcase how the UK and India are working on shared ambitions such as cutting-edge science to encourage innovation, boost trade, and improve the livelihoods of working people. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After India, Lammy will attend the ASEAN foreign ministers’ meeting in Laos, where he will advance UK economic partnerships and unveil new cooperation on climate and health, as per the statement.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!