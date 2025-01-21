UK’s Reeves to tell Davos: ’time to invest in Britain is now’

*

Reeves to highlight UK's economic, political stability at Davos



Meetings planned with JPMorgan's Dimon, other company bosses



UK ranks second-most investible country after U.S. - survey

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves will urge company bosses at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, to invest in the UK, emphasising its political and economic stability and pro-business government, her office said on Tuesday.

Reeves, who will be accompanied by Business Minister Jonathan Reynolds, will also highlight recent efforts to slash burdensome regulation in meetings with various business leaders, including JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Goldman Sachs boss David Solomon.

"We are one of the most exciting places in the world for them to put their money, with a history of innovation, a skilled workforce and a stable government that backs business," Reeves said in the statement. "The time to invest in Britain is now."

Reeves' travel to the Swiss town of Davos on Wednesday and Thursday comes after the International Monetary Fund last week bumped up its British growth forecast for 2025, while a PwC survey published on Monday ranked Britain as the second most investible country after the United States.

Since returning to power last July, Reeves' Labour Party has been struggling with a sluggish economy, while a bond market selloff earlier this month, which had a particular impact on British markets, also piled pressure on the new government.

Reeves has urged British regulators to tear down barriers to growth. On Monday, she told the Financial Times that she was in favour of proposals from the country's financial regulator to lift limits on mortgages to spur home-buying.

The Davos meeting this year comes as global leaders are bracing for looming tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump, who was sworn in to office on Monday. A WEF survey of experts released last week ranked armed conflict as the top risk in 2025, with extreme weather coming second. (Reporting by Muvija M; editing by Diane Craft)