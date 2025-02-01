Budget 2025 has brought significant clarity to the taxation of unit-linked insurance policies (ULIPs), resolving years of ambiguity that left investors and tax professionals uncertain about how profits from these policies would be taxed.

Issuing a clarification on income on redemption of ULIPs, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced that ULIPs that do not qualify for the exemption under clause (10D) of section 10 will be treated as a capital asset.

In other words, short-term capital gains (STCG) from ULIPs will be taxed at 20%, and long-term capital gains (LTCG)—for investments held for over 12 months—will be taxed at 12.5%. Furthermore, profits exceeding ₹1.25 lakh will be exempt from tax.

For perspective, Section 10(10D) exemption under the Income Tax Act provides tax-free maturity proceeds on life insurance policies, including ULIPs, provided certain conditions, such as premium limits relative to the sum assured, are met.

Before this change, there was confusion over how profits from ULIPs would be classified. “It was unclear whether these gains would be taxed as capital gains or as ‘income from other sources’,” said Amit Singhania, partner at Areete Law Offices. “This led to uncertainty, as the tax rates could have been significantly different, with long-term capital gain tax at 12.5%, compared to a potential flat rate of 30% if treated as income from other sources.”

To be sure, the Finance Act, 2021, had already placed restrictions on tax exemptions for ULIPs, but the latest amendment provides further clarity around the tax structure for these investments.

Aarti Raote, partner at Deloitte India, said that the earlier confusion has now been addressed, providing greater certainty for investors. "Earlier there was ambiguity on how ULIPs were taxed. With the new amendment, it is clear that ULIPs will have tax treatment similar to equity mutual funds. This amendment is more of a clarification than a provision," she noted.