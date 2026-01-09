UN lifts India growth outlook, sees economy expanding 7.4% in 2025
Resilient consumption and strong public investment are expected to cushion the impact of higher US tariffs, the UN said.
NEW DELHI: India’s economy is estimated to have grown 7.4% in calendar year 2025 and is expected to expand by 6.6% in 2026, supported by resilient consumption and strong public investment that should largely offset the adverse impact of higher US tariffs, according to the World Economic Situation and Prospects 2026 report by the United Nations’ department of economic and social affairs.