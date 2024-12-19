Unable to criticize Putin, Russian oligarchs turn ire on central banker
Georgi Kantchev , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 19 Dec 2024, 11:30 AM IST
SummaryRussia’s business elites have found a scapegoat for the country’s economic woes: the central bank.
For more than two years, Russia’s expanding war economy fueled consumer spending and juiced company profits. But latterly, the conflict has pumped up inflation and interest rates, pummeling bottom lines and leaving a trail of disgruntled Russian oligarchs and executives in its wake.
