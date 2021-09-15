UNCTAD projects India 2021 economic growth at 7.2%

UNCTAD said income and wealth inequalities have widened, and social unrest has increased in India. “Given the inherent fragilities in coping with the pandemic and restoring employment and incomes, growth in 2021 as a whole is estimated at 7.2%, insufficient to regain the pre-covid-19 income level. Going forward, assuming a resurgence of the pandemic to the degree experienced in the second wave, a revitalisation of private sector activity, subject still to a slow recovery of jobs, is likely to be matched with a more adverse policy environment, especially on the fiscal front, and with continuing pressures on the trade balance. On these conditions, the economy is expected to decelerate to 6.7% growth in 2022," it added.