New Delhi: Taxpayers who have failed to report foreign assets acquired from already-taxed income in their income tax returns can voluntarily disclose them by paying a one-time fee of Rs100,000, regardless of the number of assets or years of non-disclosure, to avoid penalty and prosecution under the Black Money Act (BMA).

Taxpayers can avail the facility under the Foreign Assets of Small Taxpayers – Disclosure Scheme (FAST-DS), provided the aggregate value of the assets does not exceed ₹5 crore, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has clarified in a set of supplementary frequently asked questions (FAQs) released on Friday.

The clarification addresses a key concern for taxpayers who have failed to report overseas assets in their income tax returns for several years. The CBDT said that the ₹100,000 fee under Category B of the scheme would apply to multiple assets across multiple years and would not be charged separately for each asset or each year of default.

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Taxpayers need to file only one consolidated Form 1 to declare all eligible foreign assets and income. Multiple assets can be reported through the relevant schedules in the same form. However, once Form 2 is issued accepting the declaration, no further Form 1 can be filed to disclose assets inadvertently left out.

Categories The scheme provides two categories of voluntary disclosure. Category A covers undisclosed foreign assets or foreign income and requires payment of tax at 30% along with an additional amount of 30%, taking the total to 60% of the declared value, subject to an upper limit of ₹1 crore. Category B covers assets acquired from disclosed or taxed income, or during a period of non-resident status, but not reported in Schedule FA of the income tax return. It attracts a flat fee of ₹1 lakh, subject to an aggregate asset value ceiling of ₹5 crore.

Schedule FA (Foreign Assets) refers to a section of the income tax return in which eligible Indian residents must disclose details of overseas assets and accounts, including foreign bank accounts, shares, investments, immovable properties, financial interests in foreign entities and income earned from overseas sources.

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The CBDT clarifies that both holders of a jointly-owned overseas bank account must report their respective interests, irrespective of who contributed the funds.

Amit Agarwal, senior partner, Nangia & Co LLP, said that small bank balances continue to have protection from disclosure. “A declaration is unnecessary in the specified case of foreign bank accounts within the ₹20 lakh aggregate-balance protection, funded from disclosed sources,” he said.

“The latest set of FAQs marks an important step in translating the FAST-DS 2026 framework into practical implementation. By addressing critical issues such as joint ownership, valuation, residential status, pending proceedings and procedural requirements, the clarifications provide much-needed certainty to taxpayers who are required to disclose,” he said.

In an example involving a husband and wife, where the husband had transferred all the money into a jointly-held overseas bank account but only he had disclosed it in his tax return, the CBDT clarifies that the wife was also eligible to avail the scheme.

The department has also explained how the value of jointly-held assets should be apportioned. Where the ownership shares are ascertainable, the value will be distributed according to the respective shares. If the shares cannot be determined, the value will be divided equally among the holders.

The CBDT has clarified that taxpayers will get a 20% valuation tolerance to protect them from discrepancies between the value declared on the basis of a recognised valuer's report and the fair market value subsequently determined by the assessing officer.

Under the provision, if a taxpayer declares an overseas asset based on a valuation report as on 31 March 2026, the declaration will not be invalidated solely because the assessing officer determines a higher value, provided the difference does not exceed 20% of the declared value.

For instance, if an overseas property is declared at ₹60 lakh based on a recognised valuer's report, the permissible valuation difference is ₹12 lakh. If the assessing officer subsequently values it at ₹70 lakh, the declaration will remain valid under the safe harbour provision.

However, this tolerance is not available for foreign bank accounts, as their value is considered determinable rather than subjective. It is available for immovable properties where the valuation is based on a recognised valuer's report.

The FAQs clarify that foreign assets received through gifts or inheritance can be disclosed under the scheme. In such cases, the cost of acquisition for the recipient will be considered the cost incurred by the original owner.

In an illustration, the CBDT considered a Dubai apartment purchased by a father through disclosed sources and subsequently gifted to his daughter. The daughter, an Indian resident who had not reported the property in her income tax returns, can declare it under Category B by paying the flat fee of ₹100,000.

The clarification is significant for taxpayers who have inherited overseas properties or financial assets but have not reported them in their Indian tax returns.

The tax department has also clarified that taxpayers who have faced search or survey proceedings can still apply under FAST-DS, provided the statutory exclusion conditions are not attracted.

A pending or completed search or survey under the Income-tax Act does not, by itself, disqualify a taxpayer from filing a declaration. However, assets or income for which assessment proceedings under the Black Money Act (BMA) have already been concluded cannot be included in the scheme.

The FAQs further clarify that where BMA assessment or penalty proceedings have been initiated but are yet to be concluded, taxpayers may avail the scheme, subject to the prescribed eligibility conditions.