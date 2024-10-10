New Delhi: The United Nations Development Programme will partner with the Indian government to drive growth in domestic manufacturing through collaborations with private companies, said Kanni Wignaraja, assistant secretary-general and head of Asia-Pacific for the UNDP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The UN agency will also work with think tank NITI Aayog on sustainable development, said Wignaraja. UNDP will collaborate with the Indian government to support the scaling up of institutional establishments meant to fast-track sustainable development, she said.

To boost the manufacturing sector, the agency will focus on innovation, entrepreneurship, and upskilling, which will lead to job creation.

The collaboration comes as in the past two decades India’s economic growth has been increasingly driven by the services sector, particularly in information technology, banking, and finance. The manufacturing sector’s share in both output and employment is 16-17%, lower than the government’s targeted 25%.

According to the Economic Survey 2023-24, India must create 7.85 million jobs annually in the non-farm sector to accommodate the growing workforce. However, job creation remains a challenge. The Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy recently reported that the national unemployment rate had surged to about 9% in June from 7% in the month prior.

Also, the government is trying to create opportunities for green jobs in its efforts to ensure sustainable economic growth, given that India has committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.

“Renewables, technology—these are new areas where there is a bump and where you can find well-paid quality jobs. The question then is in the older traditional sectors… If I take agriculture in India, there is a net gain. Is that at the level of good pay, quality jobs? And if it isn’t, how does one make that also (of good pay and quality)? Is it by modernizing agriculture?," said Wignaraja.

"If you look at women's labour force participation, it's less in manufacturing. From a large absorption in agriculture, (India has) almost done a leapfrog to the service tertiary sector, leaving behind a gap in manufacturing. In some areas, there is almost a return to saying, where we can grow the manufacturing sector that can absorb new labour, particularly to incentivize women's labour force participation," she added.

UNDP will emphasize skilling programmes to prepare workers, including women and marginalized communities, for new technologies and processes. This was decided during Wignaraja’s India visit between 3 and 8 October, when she met top-level Indian government officials, including Suman Bery, vice chairperson of Niti Aayog.

Jobs are in short supply and fewer women than men are in the formal labour market in India. The latest national data show that only 25.2% of urban women participate in the labour force. This suggests that fewer women are seeking employment, as 40% of urban women and 71% of rural women are self-employed.

"Growth in manufacturing jobs by UNDP alone is not possible; This will be done with the help of the private sector, and we are certainly looking at the policy frameworks, regulation, and what incentivizes the growth in new manufacturing areas," Wignaraja said.

Supporting India's sustainable development goals In the meeting between Wignaraja and Bery, it was decided that UNDP would provide technical support to NITI Aayog to come up with the third voluntary national review. The aid will include data analysis, facilitating engagement with citizen groups and civil society organisations, supporting outreach, and assisting in follow-ups on the review's recommendations.

Voluntary national review is a process through which countries assess and present national progress made in implementing the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development that's been adopted by UN member nations.

As a signatory to the 2030 Agenda, which includes sustainable development goals, India is committed to participating regularly in the international review of the progress of SDGs. India, home to one-sixth of all humanity, is crucial to the success of the 2030 Agenda. Based on evidence from the SDG India Index, which measures progress at the subnational level, the country has developed a robust SDG localisation model at the state and district levels.

Furthermore, to realise the 2030 Agenda, India supports developing countries through the $150 million India-UN Development Partnership Fund.

UNDP also plans to support state governments in India in setting up more SDG coordination and acceleration centres to address implementation gaps, Wignaraja said.

UNDP, in collaboration with state governments, has supported SDG coordination and acceleration centres in 10 states and union territories—Haryana, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Nagaland, and Mizoram.