Unemployed office workers are having a harder time finding new jobs
Matt Grossman , Jasmine Li , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 06 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST
SummaryMore than 1.6 million unemployed workers have been job hunting for at least six months—a number that has ballooned by more than 50% in the past two years—with many from the tech, law and media sectors.
The U.S. economy has added more than two million jobs over the past year. But more people who are out of work are having a hard time getting back in.
