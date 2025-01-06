Unemployed office workers are having a harder time finding new jobs

“My life is on complete pause," said Olivia Palak, who was laid off in May after three months at a new company. Palak, a 32-year-old from Chicago, worked in recruiting for tech companies and management-consulting firms for about a decade. She has found some part-time contract work but has spent most of the past eight months hunting for full-time work. More than four million U.S. workers, like Palak, are stuck working part time because their hours were cut or because they can’t find a full-time job, according to Labor Department figures.