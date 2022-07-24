Unemployment, financial and political corruption top worries among urban Indians

Globally, the top worries of citizens included inflation (38%), poverty and social inequality (33%), crime and violence (26%), unemployment (26%) and financial and political corruption (23%)
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
New Delhi: Urban Indians reported worrying about unemployment, financial and political corruption, crime and violence and poverty and social inequality in the months of July, according to findings of the Ipsos What Worries the World global monthly survey.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: Urban Indians reported worrying about unemployment, financial and political corruption, crime and violence and poverty and social inequality in the months of July, according to findings of the Ipsos What Worries the World global monthly survey.
Urban Indians were found to be worried about a host of issues that were seen to be impacting their lives. The issues in the pecking order included unemployment (37%), financial and political corruption (29%), crime and violence (26%), poverty and social inequality (22%), coronavirus (20%), climate change (17%) and inflation (16%), Ipsos said.
Urban Indians were found to be worried about a host of issues that were seen to be impacting their lives. The issues in the pecking order included unemployment (37%), financial and political corruption (29%), crime and violence (26%), poverty and social inequality (22%), coronavirus (20%), climate change (17%) and inflation (16%), Ipsos said.
Ipsos What Worries the World monthly survey tracks public opinion on social and political issues across 27 countries including India. The global advisor survey was conducted between 24 June and 8 July via the Ipsos Online Panel system among 20,022 adults aged 18-74 in Canada, Israel, Malaysia, South Africa, Turkey and the United States, and 16-74 in all 20 other countries.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Globally, the top worries of citizens included inflation (38%), poverty and social inequality (33%), crime and violence (26%), unemployment (26%) and financial and political corruption (23%).
Inflation emerged as the top worry among most global citizens. The markets most worried about inflation included Argentina (65%), Poland (59%), Chile (54%), Turkey (53%), Canada (51%) and the US (51%). And the least worried were India (16%) and Saudi Arabia (13%), the survey findings revealed.
“For our burgeoning population, job creation still needs to keep pace with demand; also, we continue to reel under the collateral impact of the pandemic that rendered thousands jobless," said Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Other societal issues of corruption, crime, and poverty increase when restrictions ease, he said.
“We also see the virus reappearing after being dormant for a while. These are some of the worries of the citizens which government should address and mitigate," Adarkar added.
Meanwhile, Indians bucked the global trend of pessimism compared to their global counterparts. Global citizens were quite downbeat about the future prospects of their country, with at least 2 in 3 (65%) believing their country was on the wrong track. Indians on the contrary were quite optimistic about the future and believed India was moving in the right direction with at least 73% holding this view. Those surveyed in Saudi Arabia were most upbeat about the future prospects of their country, according to the survey findings.