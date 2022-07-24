Unemployment, financial and political corruption top worries among urban Indians

Meanwhile, Indians bucked the global trend of pessimism compared to their global counterparts. Global citizens were quite downbeat about the future prospects of their country, with at least 2 in 3 (65%) believing their country was on the wrong track. Indians on the contrary were quite optimistic about the future and believed India was moving in the right direction with at least 73% holding this view. Those surveyed in Saudi Arabia were most upbeat about the future prospects of their country, according to the survey findings.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}