Jobless rate steady in October as rural gains offset urban strain

New Delhi: India’s unemployment rate for people aged 15 and above held steady at 5.2% in October, unchanged from September, according to the latest government data released on Monday.

An easing in rural joblessness, down from 4.6% to 4.4%, was offset by a modest uptick in urban unemployment, which inched up from 6.8% to 7%, leaving the overall unemployment rate broadly stable from the previous month, showed the periodic labour force survey (PLFS) data released by the ministry of statistics & programme implementation (MoSPI).

The unemployment rate measures the share of people in the labour force who are without work, actively seeking a job, and available to take up employment.

To be sure, September marks the peak harvest season for kharif crops such as rice, maize, and cotton, a period when farm activity absorbs much of the rural workforce. As a result, fewer people in the rural areas typically seek employment during the following month.

Meanwhile, women remained disproportionately affected in terms of unemployment, albeit for different reasons in urban and rural India, with the trend declining from the previous month.

Unemployment among women edged down to 5.4% in October from 5.5% in September, driven largely by a decline in rural joblessness.

Male unemployment held steady at 5.1%, as a slight improvement in rural areas, down from 4.7% to 4.6%, was offset by a marginal rise in urban unemployment.

Estimates of the unemployed in current weekly status (CWS) give an average picture of unemployment in a short period of seven days during the survey period, the MoSPI survey said.

“A person was considered unemployed in a week if he/she did not work even for one hour on any day during the reference week, but sought or was available for work at least for one hour on any day during the reference week,” it added.

The latest employment data underscores the dual challenge facing India’s labour market: robust male participation coupled with persistently lower female participation, and higher engagement in rural areas than in cities, a pattern that continues to weigh on the country’s employment landscape.

Labour force participation Interestingly, the labour force participation rate edged up for a fourth straight month, rising to 55.4% in October from 55.3% in September.

The increase was driven largely by rural India, where participation climbed from 57.4% to 57.8%. Urban participation, however, slipped from 50.9% to 50.5%, highlighting the persistent structural divide between the two labour markets.

Labour force refers to the part of the population which supplies or offers to supply labour for pursuing economic activities for the production of goods and services and therefore, includes both ‘employed’ and ‘unemployed’ persons, according to the survey.

“Labour force, according to CWS, is the number of persons either employed or unemployed on an average in a week of seven days preceding the date of survey,” it added.

India’s labour force participation rate (LFPR) for women aged 15 and above edged up to 34.2% in October, from 34.1% in September, the highest since May 2025, driven largely by increased participation in rural areas. Among rural men, LFPR rose to 78.4% from 78.1%, while rural women saw a similar uptick, climbing to 38.4% from 37.9% during the same period.

In cities, however, the picture was more uneven. Urban male participation held steady at 75.3%, but the LFPR for urban women slipped to 25.4% in October from 26.1% in September, underscoring the persistent gender gaps that continue to shape India’s workforce.

The worker population ratio, a key gauge of how many people are actually employed, reflected the same rural–urban divide. Overall, WPR edged up to 52.5% in October from 52.4% in September. Rural WPR remained significantly higher, at 55.2%, compared with 47% in urban areas.

Gender gaps were stark. In rural India, workforce participation among men rose to 74.8% and among women to 36.9%. In cities, men’s participation held steady at 70.8%, while women’s WPR slipped to 22.9% in October, down from 23.7% the previous month.

Revamped framework The MoSPI said the findings were based on an extensive household survey. During October, 7,497 first-stage units (FSUs) were surveyed nationwide, spanning 89,264 households and 374,164 individuals, split across rural and urban areas. FSUs are the primary units selected for sampling in a multi-stage survey design.

The MoSPI has revamped the PLFS framework to provide more timely data. Starting with the April bulletin, the ministry began releasing monthly estimates of key labour market indicators, LFPR, WPR, and unemployment rate at the all-India level using the current weekly status approach.