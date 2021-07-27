Unemployment rate among women came down in 2019-20, says Govt

The unemployment rate among women has come down from 5.1% in 2018-19 to 4.2% in 2019-20, the union government said on Tuesday.

Referring to a 2019-20 periodic labour force survey of the statistics ministry, the union government said that during 2019-20, labour force participation rate has increased from 24.5% in 2018-19 to 30.0% in 2019-20. Similarly, unemployment rate for women has come down to 4.2% in 2019-20, a government statement said.

The labour ministry claimed the union government has taken several initiatives to improve women’s participation in the labour force. “These include enhancement in paid maternity leave from 12 weeks to 26 weeks, provision for mandatory crèche facility in the establishments having 50 or more employees, permitting women workers in the night shifts with adequate safety measures, etc," the ministry statement said.

Government has taken a decision to allow the employment of women in the above ground mines including opencast workings at night shift and in below ground working conditions between 6 am and 7 pm in technical, supervisory and managerial work where continuous presence may not be required.

Further, in order to enhance the employability of female workers, the Government is providing training to them through a network of Women Industrial Training institutes, National Vocational Training Institutes and Regional Vocational Training Institutes.

To be sure, the union labour ministry has been talking about such provisions for last two years and they are also part of the labour codes, approved by the parliament but yet to be rolled out.

It reiterated that the EPF subsidy scheme will reduces the financial burden of the employers and encourages them to hire more workers. Under this move, the union government is providing EPF dues of both employees and employers or just the employees depending on the existing headcount of the EPFO registered establishments.

The new employees under the scheme include those who lost their jobs during Covid-19 and didn’t join in any EPF covered establishment upto 30.09.2020. The terminal date for registration of beneficiary under the scheme has been extended from 30th June 2021 to 31st March 2022.

