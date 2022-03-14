The unemployment rate for in urban areas during the April-June period of 2021 has declined to 12.2% as against 20.8% in the same period a year earlier, according to government data released on Monday.

For the reporting period, the unemployment rate for women stood at 14.3%, down from 21.1% in the corresponding period of a year ago. Similarly, jobless rate among males came in at 12.6%.

The joblessness was high in April-June in 2020 mainly due to the impact of lockdown restrictions in the country which were imposed to curb the spread of deadly coronavirus.

The labour force participation rate (LFPR) during the April-June 2021 period was at 46.8%, tab above 45.9% in the similar period of preceding year. LFPR is defined as the percentage of population in the labour force.

NSO launched PLFS in April 2017. On the basis of PLFS, a quarterly bulletin is brought out giving estimates of labour force indicators namely UR, Worker Population Ratio (WPR), Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR), distribution of workers by broad status in employment and industry of work in Current Weekly Status (CWS).

The estimates of unemployed persons in CWS give an average picture of unemployment in a short period of seven days during the survey period.

In the CWS approach, a person is considered unemployed if he/she did not work even for one hour on any day during the week but sought or was available for work at least for one hour on any day during the period.

Labour force according to CWS is the number of persons either employed or unemployed on an average in a week preceding the date of survey.

(With inputs from PTI)

