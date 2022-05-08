Unemployment rate at 8.7% in Oct-Dec 2021: NSO survey

Unemployment rate at 8.7% in Oct-Dec 2021: NSO survey1 min read . 07:21 AM IST
- Joblessness or unemployment rate among females (aged 15 years and above) in urban areas also declined to 10.5% from 13.1% between October and December 2021
The unemployment rate for people above 15 years in urban areas slipped from 10.3% to 8.7% between October and December 2021, the National Statistical Office (NSO) data revealed on Sunday.
The data also showed that the joblessness or unemployment rate among females (aged 15 years and above) in urban areas also declined to 10.5% from 13.1% in the same period. It was 11.6% in July-September 2021.
Among males, the unemployment rate in urban areas also dipped to 8.3% in October-December 2021 compared to 9.5% a year ago. It was 9.3% in July-September 2021.
Labour force participation rate in CWS (current weekly status) in urban areas for persons 15 years of age and above remained unchanged at 47.3% in the October-December quarter of 2021, compared to the same period a year ago. It was 46.9% in July-September 2021.
Labour force refers to the part of the population which supplies or offers to supply labour for pursuing economic activities for the production of goods and services.
The work Population Ratio in urban areas for persons of age 15 years and above stood at 43.2% in October-December 2021, up from 42.4% in the same period a year ago. It was 42.3% in July-September 2021.