NEW DELHI: The unemployment rate in rural and urban India climbed up in the week ended 25 July, reversing the proceeds made in a week ago period, fresh data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed on Monday.

The national joblessness rate climbed to 7.14% in the week ended 25 July as against 5.98% in the previous week ended 18 July. However, rural unemployment took a sharp upward turn to 6.75% from 5.1% the week-ago period.

In urban India, where economic activities have largely opened up, the rate of unemployment continues to stay higher than the national and rural average. For the week ended on July 25, the joblessness rate climbed marginally to 8.01% from 7.94% in the week-ago period.

To be sure, the unemployment scenario in July is relatively better than the previous three months when India was battling the second wave of the pandemic. Since the beginning of July, the unemployment rate in urban India stayed below 9% while at the national level, it remained under 8%.

In June, the monthly unemployment rate was 9.17% at the national level, 10.07% in urban India and 8.75% in rural India. The progress of monsoon and opening of economic activities both in the formal and informal sector contributed to a comparatively better situation in July.

However, a 7% to 8% unemployment rate in an Indian labour market is high and shows the struggle in the job market.

During the second wave of the covid-19, Indians lost some 23 million jobs both in formal and informal sectors during April and May 2021. June saw some rebound in work, especially in the informal workspace.

According to CMIE data released earlier this month, June saw the return of almost eight million jobs. The government, however, does not use CMIE data and nor does it has any fresh data to show the current ground situation.

Experts and economists have been arguing that decent jobs are still missing, and their return will depend on the revival in economy, growth in consumption, and the pandemic situation.

