Unemployment rate climbs to 5.6% in May as rural farm jobs decline post harvest

New Delhi: India’s unemployment rate rose to 5.6% in May from 5.1% in April, driven largely by a shift in rural employment away from agriculture, according to data released Monday by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

Unemployment among women was marginally higher at 5.8%, compared to 5.6% for men during the month.

The share of rural workers aged 15 and above employed in the primary sector, largely agriculture, fell to 43.5% in May from 45.9% in April. This shift coincided with the end of the Rabi harvest season, which typically brings a seasonal dip in farm-related employment.

MoSPI said the contraction in agricultural activity affected both men and women in rural areas. It added that rural employment is gradually moving toward secondary and services sectors, signalling a broader structural transition in the rural labour market.

Urban labour dynamics, by contrast, remained relatively stable. The data showed only minor changes, with a slight drop in the number of self-employed individuals and casual workers, contributing modestly to the overall uptick in unemployment.

India’s labour force participation rate (LFPR) for individuals aged 15 and above declined to 54.8% in May, from 55.6% in April, reflecting subtle shifts across both rural and urban employment landscapes. Rural LFPR stood higher at 56.9%, while urban participation lagged at 50.4%.

Male participation remained significantly higher than female participation, though it, too, declined slightly. In rural areas, men’s LFPR slipped to 78.3% in May from 79% in April, and in urban areas to 75.1% from 75.3%.

Women’s participation continued to reflect deep-rooted disparities. In rural areas, the female LFPR stood at 36.9%, highlighting persistent structural barriers to workforce access.

The Worker Population Ratio (WPR), which indicates the proportion of the population that is employed, also softened. The overall WPR declined to 51.7% in May from 52.8% in April. In rural areas, it stood at 54.1%, while urban WPR was lower at 46.9%.

Female employment remained especially subdued. Among rural women aged 15 and above, the WPR was 35.2% in May, while urban women reported an even lower 23%. At the national level, the female WPR stood at just 31.3%.