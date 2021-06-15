Unemployment rate falls as states unlock

“It’s too early to take solace in these numbers. What has happened in the past week to 10 days is the arrival of the monsoon and gradual unlocking of some economic activities. The monsoon has very little impact on the urban labour market but in the rural market it may have aided cultivation activities which generally absorb a lot of people and more so during pandemic time even though their productivity is low," said Arup Mitra, a professor of economics at Delhi University.