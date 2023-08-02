Unemployment rate falls to 7.95% in July due to rise in agricultural labour demand1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 03:46 PM IST
The seasonal monsoon rains have covered the entire country and it is critical as the monsoon rains water nearly half of the country's agricultural land have raised the expectations of higher production in farm products
In what can be termed as some respite for the government, India's overall unemployment rate fell last month mainly due to increased demand for agricultural labour in rural areas with the onset of the monsoon season.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×