India’s overall unemployment rate inched higher in the 12 months to end-June

  • The labour force participation rate for persons of ages 15 years and above was 60.1% between July 2023 and June 2024, with men at 78.8% and women at 41.7%.

Rhik Kundu
Published23 Sep 2024, 07:46 PM IST
The unemployment rate for women increased marginally from 2.9% during July 2022-June 2023 to 3.2% in July 2023-June 2024.
New Delhi: India’s unemployment rate taking into account both men and women of ages 15 years and above inched up to 3.2% between July 2023 and June 2024 from 3.1% in the same year-ago period, according to the government’s periodic labour force survey. 

But taken separately, unemployment among the two genders showed a slightly different trajectory.

"While the same (unemployment rate) for males has shown a marginal decline from 3.3% during July 2022-June 2023 to 3.2% during July 2023-June 2024, among females it has increased from 2.9% to 3.2% during the same period,” according to the PLFS annual report released by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI) on Monday.

The unemployment rate is the percentage of people in the labour force who are not employed.

Meanwhile, the labour force participation rate (LFPR) for persons aged 15 years and above stood at 60.1% between July 2023 and June 2024, with men at 78.8% and women at 41.7%, MoSPI said in a statement.

“Overall LFPR in usual status for persons of age 15 years and above has increased from 57.9% during July 2022-June 2023 to 60.1% during July 2023-June 2024,” it said.

“LFPR for females of age 15 years above in usual status has increased from 37.0% during July 2022-June 2023 to 41.7% during July 2023-June 2024.  For males of the same age group, the LFPR in usual status increased from 78.5% to 78.8% during the same period," it added.

The labour force participation rate is the ratio of the total labour force to the total working-age population, expressed as a percentage. Typically, the working-age population is defined as people between the ages of 15 and 64.

Meanwhile, the worker population ratio (WPR) for persons aged 15 years and above stood at 58.2% for July 2023-June 2024; WPR for men stood at 76.3% and women at 40.3%.

“WPR in usual status among females of age 15 years and above has shown an increase from 35.9% during July 2022 and June 2023 to 40.3% during July 2023 and June 2024. The overall WPR among persons of the same age group in usual status has increased from 56.0% during July 2022 and June 2023 to 58.2% during July 2023 and June 2024,” the ministry added.

The worker population ratio measures the percentage of people in a population who are employed.

Increasing labour force participation

Among other key findings of the PLFS report were an increasing trend in the labour force participation rate for persons aged 15 years and above, and an increasing trend in worker population ratio for the same age group.

“In rural areas, LFPR increased from 50.7% in 2017-18 to 63.7% in 2023-24 while for urban areas it increased from 47.6% to 52.0%. LFPR for males in India increased from 75.8% in 2017-18 to 78.8% in 2023-24 and the corresponding increase in LFPR for females was from 23.3% to 41.7%,” the survey said.

"In rural areas, WPR increased from 48.1% in 2017-18 to 62.1% in 2023-24 while for urban areas it increased from 43.9% to 49.4%. WPR for males in India increased from 71.2% in 2017-18 to 76.3% in 2023-24 and the corresponding increase in WPR for females was from 22.0% to 40.3%,” it added.

The survey also said that the unemployment rate in rural areas decreased from 5.3% in 2017-18 to 2.5% in 2023-24 while in urban areas it decreased from 7.7% to 5.1%.

The unemployment rate for males in India decreased from 6.1% in 2017-18 to 3.2% in 2023-24 and the corresponding decrease for women was from 5.6% to 3.2%.

Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

First Published:23 Sep 2024, 07:46 PM IST
