Unemployment top cause of concern for urban Indians, says survey

With the corporate world still emerging and recovering from the prolonged impact of the pandemic, job creation is not keeping pace with the employment demand. With the global slowdown of the economy due to the Ukraine war, the pace of growth is subdued for most businesses
NEW DELHI: Urban Indians rated unemployment as their top concern for 11 consecutive months now, according to the Ipsos What Worries the World Survey.
“Financial and political corruption (31%) and crime and violence (25%) were the other two top worries (for Indians) in August 2022. Close on the heels were some of the other worries of poverty and social inequality (23%), inflation (20%) and coronavirus (19%). Global citizens, on the other hand, were more beset and concerned about inflation (39%) the most, along with the other worries of poverty and social inequality (31%), unemployment (27%), crime and violence (26%) and financial and political corruption (25%)," Ipsos said in the findings of the survey released Tuesday.
The monthly survey tracks public opinion on key social and political issues across 28 countries. The survey covered 21,515 adults.
In the aftermath of the pandemic, job creation is not keeping pace with the employment demand, said Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India. “In August 2022, urban Indians continued to be distressed about unemployment. With the corporate world still emerging and recovering from the prolonged impact of the pandemic, job creation is not keeping pace with the employment demand. With the global slowdown of the economy due to the Ukraine war, the pace of growth is subdued for most businesses," he said.
The pandemic has widened the divide between the haves and the have-nots, and so corruption and crime rates are also increasing and so is social inequality, he added.
Meanwhile, globally, inflation remained the top cause of concern for consumers for five consecutive months.
“People have been concerned about rising prices and Argentina remains most concerned. In August, 11 countries have inflation as their top worry. This includes Argentina, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Great Britain, Poland, South Korea, Turkey, and the US. Saudi Arabia has now joined this list," the survey findings revealed.
Overall, Indians remain optimistic about the country’s prospects but India slipped to the third spot in August, after months of being placed second. It was overtaken by Indonesia where 77% of those surveyed said their country is on right track. In India, 72% of urban consumers polled believe India is moving in the right direction.