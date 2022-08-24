Unemployment top cause of concern for urban Indians, says survey

“Financial and political corruption (31%) and crime and violence (25%) were the other two top worries (for Indians) in August 2022. Close on the heels were some of the other worries of poverty and social inequality (23%), inflation (20%) and coronavirus (19%). Global citizens, on the other hand, were more beset and concerned about inflation (39%) the most, along with the other worries of poverty and social inequality (31%), unemployment (27%), crime and violence (26%) and financial and political corruption (25%)," Ipsos said in the findings of the survey released Tuesday.