Unemployment Was the One Economic Problem Europe Didn’t Have. No Longer.

After a year of near-zero economic growth, job creation is slowing and surveys suggest that more businesses in the region are preparing to lay off workers, threatening to further damp growth and drain public coffers.

Germany’s unemployment rate has climbed by 0.8 percentage point in recent months to 5.8%, the highest level since 2017 outside the pandemic period. Joblessness in the U.K. has climbed by a similar amount, to 4.3%, according to national data. That compares with a half-percentage-point increase in U.S. unemployment, to 3.9% in October. Across the 20-nation eurozone, unemployment is also edging up.

For now, the pain is concentrated in the region‘s richer north, especially Germany, whose reliance on manufacturing and exports has become a liability in an era of geopolitical tensions and faltering trade. Industrial production across the region has declined over the past six months from a year earlier and goods exports, a critical business sector, have slumped.

The souring labor-market outlook marks a turning point in Europe’s postpandemic recovery. The continent’s export-oriented business model is being tested by geopolitical tensions, structural change in the large auto industry, and higher borrowing and energy costs.

In the latest sign of trans-Atlantic economic divergence, employment in the U.S. increased by about 600,000 in the three months through June, to about 156 million—more than double the roughly 225,000 increase in the eurozone over the same period, to about 168 million.

Any sharp increase in unemployment, long a scourge of Europe’s economy, would place further pressure on government finances. By pushing up welfare expenditure and reducing tax revenue, it would divert funds away from military expenditure and the shift toward green energy, both are political priorities in the region.

Rising joblessness could also take the heat out of wage growth and help reduce inflation, opening the door to interest-rate cuts next year by the European Central Bank.

German auto parts manufacturer Continental said Monday it would cut thousands of jobs worldwide as part of a plan to save 400 million euros, equivalent to $427.9 million, annually by 2025. Homag Group, a mechanical engineering firm in southwest Germany, said this month that it would cut about 600 of its roughly 7,000 staff and furlough some workers in response to a significant drop in incoming orders.

Danish shipping giant Maersk this month said it would cut about 10,000 jobs this year, or around 9% of its total head count, amid a nearly 95% year-over-year decline in profit. “Our industry is facing a new normal with subdued demand, prices back in line with historical levels and inflationary pressure on our cost base,“ said Maersk CEO Vincent Clerc.

In Europe, generous unemployment benefits and high taxation of labor mean any rise in unemployment has a bigger impact on state spending and revenue than it does in the U.S. Government borrowing costs in Italy and France hit the highest level in a decade in recent months, with Italy’s 10-year bond yield reaching around 5%, though they have fallen back slightly.

The labor market was until recently a bright spot for Europe’s embattled economy, with unemployment settling around record lows. That has puzzled the European Central Bank, which has been raising interest rates at a record pace to curb inflation. Normally, one way higher rates work is by pressuring businesses to cut jobs, which reduces wage growth and spending.

One reason for such resilience so far is that businesses across Europe have faced significant difficulties in hiring qualified staff, which encouraged them to hold on to more employees than they needed. That is a particular concern as millions of baby boomers prepare to retire.

Labor scarcity is so dramatic in some sectors that many firms see no other choice but to hold on to workers, according to Enzo Weber, head of research at the Institute for Labor Market and Occupational Research in Nuremberg, a German federal agency. That is one reason many economists don’t expect the uptick in unemployment to last.

The biggest job losses so far have been concentrated in manufacturing, which requires relatively few workers compared with labor-intensive services such as hospitality, notes Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg Bank in London. Some sectors are still hiring, such as IT, child care and the elderly, and new green industries.

European businesses have been reporting strong profits, giving them flexibility to hoard workers hoping for a rapid rebound. But as the downturn drags on and profits swoon, they could pivot to layoffs, economists say.

“It is reasonable to assume that the longer economic activity stagnates, the harder it will be for firms, most notably small and medium-size firms, to hoard labor," said Isabel Schnabel, a member of the European Central Bank’s six-strong executive board, in a speech in St. Louis this month.

Migration to European countries such as Germany is at record highs, boosting the supply of workers, even as the number of job vacancies declines. Many of the newcomers have little or no qualifications and have struggled to gain a foothold in the labor market, especially in Germany, due in part to language and qualification barriers.

Official data show that only about a third of the roughly 800,000 working-age Syrians and Afghans in Germany have a taxpaying job, compared with two thirds of Germans.

In the country’s large auto industry, manufacturers are struggling with overcapacity as unsold EVs sit on lots. Volkswagen, the world’s second-largest automaker, is undergoing one of its toughest cost-cutting plans in its recent history.

Europe’s lack of job churn weighs on wages and productivity growth, which is notably weak compared with the U.S., since fewer workers move to more productive firms. It also contributes to a mismatch between jobs and workers as new industries emerge.

Europe “had no Great Resignation, but more like a Great Silence," said the research institute’s Weber.

