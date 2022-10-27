Uneven net-zero transition risks leaving emerging economies behind, AIIB report warns

It argues that state-owned institutions must go “from laggards to leaders" in the net-zero transition, noting that SOEs and SOFIs have an outsized carbon footprint. Ultimately, the findings show that governments must strengthen and enforce the net-zero mandates of these institutions, to accelerate the phasing out of fossil fuel assets; put their financial capability to good use by investing in green infrastructure; and actively foster green innovation, as well as green technology adoption across value chains.