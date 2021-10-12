Investors will eagerly watch company results for clues about the outlook for the rest of the year in the coming weeks to see whether earnings growth justifies share-price gains during the sizzling stock-market rally this year.

In the September quarter, corporate earnings are likely to be driven by a recovery in domestic demand as lockdown restrictions are lifted and the vaccination drive gathers pace, analysts said.

However, higher raw material costs, including fuels, and shortages of products such as computer chips are expected to crimp profit margins in the fiscal second quarter, they said.

Earnings growth is likely to be uneven, with some sectors performing better than the others, said Gautam Duggad, head of research-institutional equities, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. “The market faces possible headwinds from rising commodity and energy such as oil, coal, natural gas prices, global supply-side disruption, and potentially unfavourable bond-equity yield dynamics," he said.

He expects quarterly sales of companies belonging to the 50-share Nifty index to grow 25% from a year earlier. In comparison, operating profit and net profit may increase 20% and 25%, respectively, led by metals, technology and private banks.

Companies are facing rising investor expectations going into the second-quarter earnings season as the Indian markets have outperformed global peers this year, with valuations at historic highs.

Kotak Institutional Equities expects profits of companies in the Sensex index to rise 38% from a year ago and 21% sequentially in the September quarter. For Nifty members, the brokerage expects profit to increase 32% from a year ago and 18% from the preceding three months.

However, Kotak expects negative or low single-digit growth in the net income of automobile makers due to production and supply chain issues, a gradual recovery in discretionary consumption and moderation in health and in-home consumption categories.

According to Yes Securities, revenue growth for companies, excluding financials and oil marketing firms, will largely drive earnings, though the expansion in operating margins may be tapering on account of a surge in input costs.

“An exponential rise in input costs will negate the benefits of better economies of scale. Our coverage universe is likely to witness an erosion of 100 basis points on a year-on-year basis in operating profit margin (OPM). The OPM reading of 20.5% is still deemed to be very healthy when compared with pre-covid profitability and the prevalent inflationary backdrop," said Hitesh Jain, an analyst at Yes Securities.

A Crisil Research study of 300 companies (excluding financial services and oil sectors) that account for 55-60% of the market capitalization of the NSE indicates that higher commodity prices and revival in demand for consumer discretionary products likely lifted corporate revenue 18-20% from a year earlier to ₹8.2 trillion in the second quarter. Overall, revenue growth would be primarily supported by price hikes, driven by costlier commodities.

“The ability of companies to pass on the surge in commodity prices is limited, which caps the rise in margins. Crude oil prices are up 71% in the second quarter on-year, and steel 47%. Power and fuel expenses have risen because of two times higher coal prices and over four times higher spot gas prices. These would add to the woes, leading to margin contraction in the power and cement sectors," said Hetal Gandhi, director, Crisil Research.

