UPS could give states fiscal respite, but pensions still fraught with challenges

Defence pensions are also among the categories of pensions under dispute. Retired defence personnel have agitated for years for a ‘one rank, one pension’ (OROP) scheme. This would allow retired personnel to draw the same pension for a given rank or length of service, irrespective of the date of retirement. This would enable older pensioners to benefit from increases in pay of existing service members of similar ranks. While the current government introduced a version of the OROP in 2016 (causing defence pension expenses to rise sharply), it has continued to face criticism from retired personnel.