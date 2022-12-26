Union Budget 2023: Expectations from family-owned Businesses

Union Budget 2023: Expectations from family-owned Businesses1 min read . 01:15 PM IST
Ahead of Union Budget 2023 expectations from family owned business
Ahead of Union Budget 2023 expectations from family owned business
As a family owned business operating in the F&B Industry, Arvind Dadu, Managing Director, Anand Sweets & Savouries says, “the two biggest challenges for us in the last year have been battling rising inflation and food prices, while continuing to offer the same quality at a similar price.
As a family owned business operating in the F&B Industry, Arvind Dadu, Managing Director, Anand Sweets & Savouries says, “the two biggest challenges for us in the last year have been battling rising inflation and food prices, while continuing to offer the same quality at a similar price.
When historically the government has always focused on infrastructure and agriculture sectors, and off late ‘atmanirbharta’ is also being celebrated, why small family owned businesses and SMEs like us fail to find much share of mind?
Regardless, strong Covid recovery indications and despite fears of recession globally, the demand side in India seems to be strong. As a result, we are hopeful that people will continue to make discretionary spends in India and SME sector will grow.
Yet, if the government can include some relief in tariffs and import duties on goods and raw materials increasing the supply of goods in domestic markets, and support businesses like ours with tax concessions and reduced tax rates, it will help us grow and expand our business.
Also, the government has time and again talked about simplification of regulatory processes. These complex and burdensome regulatory processes can be a hindrance for small businesses and streamlining of these processes to make it easier to do business will go a long way in strengthening atmanirbharta"
Founded in 1988 by Shri Anand Dayal Dadu, Anand Sweets and Savouries has been associated with sweetening thousands of celebrations across India, pampering patrons with unparalleled gourmet experiences, authentic heritage delicacies and an innovative array of enticing creations, every day. Thereby making the brand a household name in Karnataka and a formidable QSR player nationally.