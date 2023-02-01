Union Budget 2023 Live Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman to table Union Budget in Parliament at 11 am
- Union Budget 2023 Live Updates: The Union budget is scheduled to be tabled on 1 February by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Budget 2023: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will today (1 February 2023) present the last full-fledged Union Budget of the Modi government before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The plan is expected to boost funds for infrastructure, defense and logistics, providing windfalls for related companies. The Budget Session of Parliament began on Tuesday and the first part will conclude on 13 February. The Parliament will re-convene on 12 March for the second part of the Budget Session that will conclude on 6 April.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the Union Budget 2023-24. The Union Budget for the year 2024 can be watched live on Sansad TV. The speech can also be watched live on the Ministry of Finance’s official Twitter and Facebook accounts. Read more
