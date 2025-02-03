Self-declaration to simplify duty payments and refunds for businesses: CBIC chief
Summary
- An amendment to the Customs Act in the Finance Bill 2025 streamlines tax refunds and duty payments, allowing businesses to self-correct declarations post-clearance. The reform aligns India with global best practices, aiming to enhance trade efficiency and support ambitious export targets.
NEW DELHI : The Centre has introduced a major simplification to customs procedures through an amendment in the Finance Bill 2025, aimed at enhancing ease of doing business for importers and exporters. The reform allows businesses to voluntarily revise customs declarations after clearance—either to pay additional duty or claim refunds—without undergoing time-consuming appeal processes.