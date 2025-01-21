Union Budget 2025 Expectations Live Updates: Industry watchers are awaiting a host of measures from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. From ordinary taxpayers, to tech, healthcare, insurance, and finance sectors, hopes are high for from income tax slabs, GST rationalisation, infrastructure allocation, and regulatory updates, to address economic distress and consumer sentiment.
The first part of the Parliament's Budget session is confirmed to begin from January 31 till February 13, 2025. And the second part of the session will commence on March 10 and conclude on April 4, 2025.
Nirmala Sitharaman's 8th Budget Speech
In Sitharaman's eighth Budget speech, the industry is expecting significant announcements ranging from income tax breaks, GST rationalisation, industry-specific policies and more, aimed at reviving the economy, the job market, and boosting consumer sentiments.
This will be Sitharaman's second full-fledged Budget in Modi 3.0, and her eighth budget presentation overall in Parliament. She has presented six annual and two interim budgets under the NDA government's consecutive terms in power.
As per convention over the past years, the finance minister is expected to give her Budget speech in Parliament at 11 am on February 1, 2025. However, there has been no official statement or confirmation of the date from the Finance Ministry as yet.
Further, as per official circulars, the BSE and NSE will remain open on February 1, 2025, despite it being a Saturday due to the Union Budget 2025-26.
'Exempt LTCG for retirees over 60-65 years'
Union Budget 2025 Expectations Live Updates: Rajul Kothari, Partner at Capital League feels that the recent tax changes for debt funds have severely impacted retirees seeking safe, non-volatile investments to beat inflation on a post-tax basis.
“With long-term capital gains tax on pure debt funds now equivalent to fixed deposits at a marginal rate of tax, retirees are forced to consider hybrid funds with a minimum 15-20% equity component to achieve tax-efficient returns. This exposes them (retired citizens) to unnecessary risk," he said.
The solution according to Kothari is to exempt long-term capital gains tax for investors above 60-65 years at the time of redemption to encourage the use of pure debt funds and products and provide them with a stable and low-risk investment option, uncorrelated with the volatility of equity markets.
Union Budget 2025 Expectations Live Updates: Industry expecting host of measures from FM Sitharaman
Industry watchers are awaiting a host of measures from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, including income tax slabs announcements, GST rationalisation, infrastructure allocation, and regulatory updates, to address economic distress and consumer sentiment.
Stay with Livemint for the latest Union Budget related news and updates.