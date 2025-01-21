Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Jan 21 2025 11:20:05
  1. ITC share price
  2. 440.80 0.70%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.35 -0.99%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 304.55 -0.62%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 771.50 -0.35%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 300.05 -0.03%
Business News/ Economy / Union Budget 2025 Expectations Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's 8th speech highly anticipated
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Union Budget 2025 Expectations Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's 8th speech highly anticipated

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2025, 11:06 AM IST
Livemint

Union Budget 2025 Expectations Live Updates: Industry watchers are awaiting a host of measures from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman — from income tax slabs, GST rationalisation, infrastructure allocation, and regulatory updates, to address economic distress and consumer sentiment.

Union Budget 2025 Expectations Live Updates: Industry watchers are awaiting a host of measures from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman — from income tax slabs, GST rationalisation, infrastructure allocation, and regulatory updates, to address economic distress and consumer sentiment. (Nirmala Sitharaman Office via X)Premium
Union Budget 2025 Expectations Live Updates: Industry watchers are awaiting a host of measures from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman — from income tax slabs, GST rationalisation, infrastructure allocation, and regulatory updates, to address economic distress and consumer sentiment. (Nirmala Sitharaman Office via X)

Union Budget 2025 Expectations Live Updates: Industry watchers are awaiting a host of measures from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. From ordinary taxpayers, to tech, healthcare, insurance, and finance sectors, hopes are high for from income tax slabs, GST rationalisation, infrastructure allocation, and regulatory updates, to address economic distress and consumer sentiment.

The first part of the Parliament's Budget session is confirmed to begin from January 31 till February 13, 2025. And the second part of the session will commence on March 10 and conclude on April 4, 2025.

Nirmala Sitharaman's 8th Budget Speech

In Sitharaman's eighth Budget speech, the industry is expecting significant announcements ranging from income tax breaks, GST rationalisation, industry-specific policies and more, aimed at reviving the economy, the job market, and boosting consumer sentiments.

This will be Sitharaman's second full-fledged Budget in Modi 3.0, and her eighth budget presentation overall in Parliament. She has presented six annual and two interim budgets under the NDA government's consecutive terms in power.

As per convention over the past years, the finance minister is expected to give her Budget speech in Parliament at 11 am on February 1, 2025. However, there has been no official statement or confirmation of the date from the Finance Ministry as yet.

Further, as per official circulars, the BSE and NSE will remain open on February 1, 2025, despite it being a Saturday due to the Union Budget 2025-26.

21 Jan 2025, 11:06:29 AM IST

Union Budget 2025 Expectations Live Updates: ‘Exempt LTCG for retirees over 60-65 years’

Union Budget 2025 Expectations Live Updates: Rajul Kothari, Partner at Capital League feels that the recent tax changes for debt funds have severely impacted retirees seeking safe, non-volatile investments to beat inflation on a post-tax basis.

“With long-term capital gains tax on pure debt funds now equivalent to fixed deposits at a marginal rate of tax, retirees are forced to consider hybrid funds with a minimum 15-20% equity component to achieve tax-efficient returns. This exposes them (retired citizens) to unnecessary risk," he said.

The solution according to Kothari is to exempt long-term capital gains tax for investors above 60-65 years at the time of redemption to encourage the use of pure debt funds and products and provide them with a stable and low-risk investment option, uncorrelated with the volatility of equity markets.

21 Jan 2025, 11:06:12 AM IST

Union Budget 2025 Expectations Live Updates: Industry expecting host of measures from FM Sitharaman

Union Budget 2025 Expectations Live Updates: Good morning and welcome to Livemint's coverage of Union Budget 2025 expectations. 

Industry watchers are awaiting a host of measures from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, including income tax slabs announcements, GST rationalisation, infrastructure allocation, and regulatory updates, to address economic distress and consumer sentiment.

Stay with Livemint for the latest Union Budget related news and updates.

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue