Union Budget 2025 Expectations Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech is being anticipated as stakeholders and sectors await announcements such as tax breaks, GST updates are expected to revive the economy and boost consumer sections.
The finance minister concluded her eighth Pre-Budget Consultation with the stakeholders and representatives from the trade unions ahead of the upcoming Union Budget 2025-26, in New Delhi on January 6.
When is the Union Budget 2025 Speech?
While there has been no official confirmation from the Centre or Finance Ministry yet, as per recent convention, Sitharaman is expected to present the Union Budget 2025 on February 1, at 11 am. However, there has been no official confirmation from the government.
This is the finance minister's second full-fledged Budget in Modi 3.0. Overall, this will be Sitharaman's eighth budget presentation in Parliament — having presented six annual and two interim budgets under the NDA's consecutive terms in power.
Stock markets open on Budget day
The BSE and NSE will function remain open on February 1, despite it being a Saturday due to the budget announcement. “On account of the presentation of the Union Budget, Exchange shall be conducting a live trading session on February 1, 2025," said the exchanges in a circular.
The Indian stock market is usually closed on all Saturdays and Sundays.
