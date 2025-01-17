Union Budget 2025 Expectations Live Updates: From ordinary taxpayers, to tech, healthcare, insurance, and finance sectors, among others — all stakeholders are holding high hopes for Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's eighth Budget speech in February.
Notably, she completed Pre-Budget Consultation with various stakeholders, unions and other representatives on January 6, ahead of beginning work on Budget 2025-26.
FM Sitharaman 8th Budget Speech
In Sitharaman's eighth Budget speech, likely next month, the industry is expecting significant announcements ranging from income tax breaks, GST rationalisation, industry-specific policies and more, aimed at reviving the economy and boosting consumer sentiments.
This will be Sitharaman's second full-fledged Budget in Modi 3.0, and her eighth budget presentation in Parliament. She has presented six annual and two interim budgets under the NDA government's consecutive terms in power.
When is the Union Budget 2025 Speech?
As per convention over the past years, the finance minister is expected to give her Budget speech in Parliament at 11 am on February 1, 2025. However, there has been no official statement or confirmation of the date from the Finance Ministry as yet.
On markets side, as per official circulars, the BSE and NSE will remain open on February 1, 2025, despite it being a Saturday due to the Union Budget 2025-26. In a circular, the exchanges said: “On account of the presentation of the Union Budget, Exchange shall be conducting a live trading session on February 1, 2025." usually, the Indian stock market is closed on Saturdays and Sundays.
For housing sector, policies to sustain growth anticipated
According to Thomas Stopper, VP-Asia of Hansgrohe Group, the housing sector expects Finance Minsiter Nirmala Sitharaman to announce policies that "foster sustainable growth".
The outlook is to align industries such as premium lifestyle and home solutions for broader development, Stopper said, adding that one focus should be enhancing urban infrastructure.
Expectations include: Dedicated funds for sustainable housing projects, smart cities, and eco-friendly home solutions, tax incentives for manufacturers focused on sustainability, and lower GST on luxury home solutions.
