Union Budget 2025 Expectations Live Updates: Anticipation is running high among industry stakeholders and citizens as we get nearer to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget announcement. From ordinary taxpayers, to tech, healthcare, insurance, and finance sectors, hopes are high for income tax cuts, GST sops and other initiatives.
The finance minister completed her Pre-Budget Consultation with stakeholders, unions and other representatives on January 6, ahead of beginning work on Budget 2025-26. Meanwhile, the first part of the Parliament's Budget session is confirmed to begin from January 31 till February 13, 2025. And the second part of the session will commence on March 10 and conclude on April 4, 2025.
Nirmala Sitharaman's 8th Budget Speech
In Sitharaman's eighth Budget speech, the industry is expecting significant announcements ranging from income tax breaks, GST rationalisation, industry-specific policies and more, aimed at reviving the economy, the job market, and boosting consumer sentiments.
This will be Sitharaman's second full-fledged Budget in Modi 3.0, and her eighth budget presentation overall in Parliament. She has presented six annual and two interim budgets under the NDA government's consecutive terms in power.
As per convention over the past years, the finance minister is expected to give her Budget speech in Parliament at 11 am on February 1, 2025. However, there has been no official statement or confirmation of the date from the Finance Ministry as yet.
Further, as per official circulars, the BSE and NSE will remain open on February 1, 2025, despite it being a Saturday due to the Union Budget 2025-26.
Union Budget 2025 Expectations Live Updates: ‘Slew of reforms anticipated to push growth, boost economic activity’
Union Budget 2025 Expectations Live Updates: Akash Khurana, President and CEO of Krisumi Corporation expects that the Union Budget 2025 will introduce a slew of reforms to push growth, boost economic activity and bring efficiency to sectors, including real estate.
Real estate is among the largest contributors to India's GDP and Khurana believes that it could serve as a catalyst in augmenting growth. So, what are the expectations? Tax deduction on housing loans should be increased to ₹5 lakh per annum to propel the demand for housing; continued thrust on infrastructure development; and some incentive for green and eco-friendly housing to boost the supply of sustainable units.
Union Budget 2025 Expectations Live Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman's 8th Budget Speech, anticipations high
