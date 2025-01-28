Budget 2025 Expectations LIVE: Indian taxpayers, especially the middle class and corporate India alike are seeking tax reforms such as revised income tax slabs, lower GST rates, regulatory updates, and anticipating various capex allocation announcements in Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's eighth Budget speech on February 1, 2025. Taxpayers are keenly watching for some relief for the middleclass amid the current economic situation.
The first part of the Parliament's Budget session is confirmed to begin from January 31 till February 13, 2025. And the second part of the session will commence on March 10 and conclude on April 4, 2025.
Budget 2025 date and time
Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2025 in Parliament on February 1, 2025. Her speech will start at 11 am in the Lok Sabha.
The Union budget will be broadcast on the official channels of the Parliament, Doordarshan, and Sansad TV. It will also be streamed on the government's official YouTube channels.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Eighth Union Budget Speech
From ordinary taxpayers to tech, healthcare, insurance, and finance sectors, in Sitharaman's eighth Budget speech, expectations are high for significant announcements aimed at reviving the economy, the job market, and boosting consumer sentiments.
This will be Sitharaman's second full-fledged Budget in Modi 3.0, and her overall her eighth budget presentation in Parliament. She has presented six annual and two interim budgets under the NDA government's consecutive terms in power at the Centre.
While there has been official statement from the Finance Ministry yet, as per convention over the past years, the finance minister is expected to give her Budget speech in Parliament at 11 am on February 1, 2025. Further, as per official circulars, the BSE and NSE will remain open on February 1, 2025, despite it being a Saturday due to the Union Budget 2025-26.
Budget News LIVE: Rahul Thomas, Whole-Time Director of Suraj Estate Developers believes that while Budget 2024 “laid a good foundation" for affordable housing and infrastructure, “now (Budget 2025) is the time for more impactful reforms, especially with rising luxury housing market".
Thomas added that luxury homes are seeing a big surge in demand, and if the budget includes a stronger push for sustainable, green construction and urban development, it could open doors to new opportunities while addressing environmental concerns.
“This budget has the potential to move beyond incremental changes and truly redefine the future of India’s real estate sector, making it more dynamic, inclusive, and future-ready. However, the specific details will depend on the government’s priorities and the overall economic situations," he added.
Union Budget 2025 Expectations LIVE: The real estate industry is hoping for reduction in GST on brokerage, higher tax exemptions in this Budget from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, according to Amit Chopra, President NAR India.
Expectations include:
- A reduction in GST on brokerage services from 18% with input credit to 5% without input credit, which would ease the financial burden on both buyers and brokers.
- Growing anticipation for higher tax exemptions on home loans, better incentives for affordable housing, and faster approvals for sustainable developments.
- Additionally, reducing stamp duty and registration fees, along with lowering home loan interest rates—especially for first-time buyers—would go a long way in making homeownership a reality for many and driving growth in the sector.
