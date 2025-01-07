Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Jan 07 2025 11:07:42
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 132.30 0.08%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 307.35 0.42%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 783.90 1.02%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 776.10 -0.08%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,238.30 1.65%
Business News/ Economy / Union Budget 2025 Expectations LIVE Updates: What do industries look forward to from FM Sitharaman?
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Union Budget 2025 Expectations LIVE Updates: What do industries look forward to from FM Sitharaman?

1 min read . Updated: 07 Jan 2025, 11:10 AM IST
Livemint

Union Budget 2025 Expectations LIVE Updates: What do industries look forward to from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of the upcoming Union Budget 2025?

Union Budget 2025 Expectations LIVE Updates: India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds up the 'bahi khata' ahead of the Budget 2024 presentation in Parliament in July last year. (Reuters / Altaf Hussain / File Photo)Premium
Union Budget 2025 Expectations LIVE Updates: India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds up the 'bahi khata' ahead of the Budget 2024 presentation in Parliament in July last year. (Reuters / Altaf Hussain / File Photo)

Union Budget 2025 Expectations LIVE Updates: What do industries look forward to from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of the upcoming Union Budget 2025?

07 Jan 2025, 11:09:56 AM IST

Union Budget 2025 Expectations Live Updates: Taxation expert hopes for fast-track of appeals, simplification & more

Union Budget 2025 Expectation Live Updates: Taxation expert Harsh Bhuta, Partner at Bhuta Shah and Co LLP told Livemint he looks forward to “promised comprehensive review of the Income-Tax Act" making it “concise, lucid, easy to read and understand" and thereby less complicated.

Among his suggestions include: fast track appeals pending at first appellate stage, with focus on disposing old appeals in a time bound manner and introduction of dedicated dispute resolution mechanism, reduced tax rates for existing taxpayers by broadening base among others.

07 Jan 2025, 10:31:26 AM IST

Union Budget 2025 Expectations LIVE Updates: What are the expectations?

Union Budget 2025 Expectations LIVE Updates: Good morning and welcome to Livemint's LIVE coverage of the upcoming Union Budget 202. Ahead of the Budget expected in February, we take a look at what the industries look forward to from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in this iteration.

Stay tuned for the latest news, views and more.

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue