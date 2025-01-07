Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Union Budget 2025 Expectations LIVE Updates: What do industries look forward to from FM Sitharaman?

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:10 AM IST
Livemint

Union Budget 2025 Expectations LIVE Updates: What do industries look forward to from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of the upcoming Union Budget 2025?

Union Budget 2025 Expectations LIVE Updates: India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds up the 'bahi khata' ahead of the Budget 2024 presentation in Parliament in July last year.

Union Budget 2025 Expectations LIVE Updates: What do industries look forward to from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of the upcoming Union Budget 2025?

07 Jan 2025, 11:09 AM IST Union Budget 2025 Expectations Live Updates: Taxation expert hopes for fast-track of appeals, simplification & more

Union Budget 2025 Expectation Live Updates: Taxation expert Harsh Bhuta, Partner at Bhuta Shah and Co LLP told Livemint he looks forward to “promised comprehensive review of the Income-Tax Act" making it “concise, lucid, easy to read and understand" and thereby less complicated.

Among his suggestions include: fast track appeals pending at first appellate stage, with focus on disposing old appeals in a time bound manner and introduction of dedicated dispute resolution mechanism, reduced tax rates for existing taxpayers by broadening base among others.

07 Jan 2025, 10:31 AM IST Union Budget 2025 Expectations LIVE Updates: What are the expectations?

Union Budget 2025 Expectations LIVE Updates: Good morning and welcome to Livemint's LIVE coverage of the upcoming Union Budget 202. Ahead of the Budget expected in February, we take a look at what the industries look forward to from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in this iteration.

Stay tuned for the latest news, views and more.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.