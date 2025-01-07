Union Budget 2025 Expectations LIVE Updates: What do industries look forward to from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of the upcoming Union Budget 2025?
Union Budget 2025 Expectation Live Updates: Taxation expert Harsh Bhuta, Partner at Bhuta Shah and Co LLP told Livemint he looks forward to “promised comprehensive review of the Income-Tax Act" making it “concise, lucid, easy to read and understand" and thereby less complicated.
Among his suggestions include: fast track appeals pending at first appellate stage, with focus on disposing old appeals in a time bound manner and introduction of dedicated dispute resolution mechanism, reduced tax rates for existing taxpayers by broadening base among others.
Union Budget 2025 Expectations LIVE Updates: Good morning and welcome to Livemint's LIVE coverage of the upcoming Union Budget 202. Ahead of the Budget expected in February, we take a look at what the industries look forward to from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in this iteration.
Stay tuned for the latest news, views and more.