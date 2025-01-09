Union Budget 2025 Expectations Live Updates: The industries are looking forward to the Union Budget 2025 and expecting changes from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.What do industries expect from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of the upcoming Union Budget 2025? Take a look.
Budget 2025 Date and time
The Finance Minister is expected to present the Union Budget 2025 on February 1, 2025, at 11 a.m. However, there has been no official confirmation from the government. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will most likely announce the second full-fledged budget of the Modi 3.0 government on the first day of next month.
Sitharaman will present her eighth budget in 2025. Prior to this, she has presented six annual and two interim budgets.
Stock market to remain open on Budget day
The Indian stock market ( BSE and NSE) will remain open on 1 February despite being a Saturday due to the budget announcement.
"On account of the presentation of the Union Budget, Exchange shall be conducting a live trading session on February 1, 2025," said the exchanges in a circular.
The Indian stock market is typically closed on Saturdays and Sundays.
On January 6, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman concluded a month-long consultation with industry and sector stakeholders ahead of the 2025 Budget presentation, PTI reported.
“The consultations started on December 6, 2024. In the course of the in-person consultations, more than 100 invitees across 9 stakeholder groups, including experts and representatives from farmer associations & agriculture economists; trade unions; education & health sector; MSME; trade & services; industry; economists; financial sector & capital markets; as well as, infrastructure, energy and urban sector, participated in the meetings," Finance Ministry said in a statement.
