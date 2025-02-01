Economy
Budget 2025: Mixed signals for tourism and hospitality
Varuni Khosla 6 min read 01 Feb 2025, 04:55 PM IST
- Budget 2025 presents growth opportunities for India’s tourism sector but sharp cuts to key initiatives. While the government reiterated its commitment to developing 50 new destinations, funding for overseas promotion, training institutes, and women’s safety programs was significantly reduced.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday unveiled an ambitious tourism vision in the Union Budget for 2025-26, reaffirming a 2023 pledge to develop 50 new destinations as engines of economic growth and employment. However, a closer look at the budget paints a more nuanced picture, with stagnant allocations and underutilized funds.
