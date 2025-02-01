Budget 2025: Mixed signals for tourism and hospitality

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday unveiled an ambitious tourism vision in the Union Budget for 2025-26, reaffirming a 2023 pledge to develop 50 new destinations as engines of economic growth and employment. However, a closer look at the budget paints a more nuanced picture, with stagnant allocations and underutilized funds.

The budget has proposed an allocation ₹2,430 crore for the sector for FY26, a modest rise from ₹2,374 crore the previous year. Of this, the Swadesh Darshan scheme—which funds tourism infrastructure development—received ₹1,900 crore, up from ₹1,750 crore, though only ₹350 crore was actually spent last year. Launched in 2014-15, this scheme provides financial assistance to state governments to improve tourism infrastructure.

Read this | Hotels, travel companies expect domestic tourism to surge in hill stations this winter

Similarly, the PRASHAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive) scheme, aimed at developing pilgrimage sites, retained its ₹240 crore allocation, yet just ₹100 crore was utilized.

“A lot of interesting schemes have been announced but frankly, from a tourism standpoint, this is not a great budget," Subhash Goyal, chairperson of Delhi-based STIC Travel Group told Mint.

"These 50 tourist sites were announced two years ago but no work has been done on it yet. While it's great that the UDAN scheme will connect over 100 new destinations to each other, airfares are skyrocketing during events like Maha Khumbh, which travellers have been lamenting about," Goyal said.

Fifty new tourist destinations

The government announced that hotels in the 50 newly identified tourist destinations will be included in the harmonized infrastructure list, a move aimed at enhancing travel standards and improving accessibility. This classification will make it easier for hotels and tourism-related businesses to secure low-cost loans, foreign borrowings, and long-term funding from insurance companies, pension funds, and the India Infrastructure Financing Company Limited (IIFCL).

“These measures will significantly boost investment in the sector," said K.B. Kachru, president of the Hotel Association of India (HAI) and chairman emeritus of Radisson Hotel Group, South Asia.

With the UDAN scheme expanding air connectivity to 120 destinations, coupled with the development of 50 new tourist hubs, the tourism and hospitality sector stands to benefit greatly,

Read this | Budget 2025 | A ₹1 trillion largesse for India's middle class

Mint reported last week reported that the association had sent representations to the government that there be encouraged investment in the development of hotel rooms as a crucial part of the country's tourism infrastructure, by including hotels in the harmonised list.

The Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH) also advocated for greater access to credit. Rajiv Mehra, its general secretary, emphasized that lower borrowing costs will help reduce project expenses and drive hotel development.

Since tourism is a state subject, the central government will work with state administrations to build infrastructure and generate local employment opportunities. The National Tourism Policy, 2023, had previously committed to developing these destinations under the "Tourism in Mission Mode" initiative. In March 2023, the government identified locations such as Pathiramanal Island in Alappuzha, Kumarakom, and Kozhikode (Beypore) in Kerala for development.

While the renewed commitment to 50 destinations is a positive step, industry leaders stress that implementation will be key in translating these announcements into real-world growth for India’s tourism sector.

Budgets slashed

The Union Budget has drastically cut funding for several key initiatives, including the ‘Incredible India’ campaign, which promotes India as a global travel destination. The budget for overseas promotion has been slashed by 90%, dropping from ₹33 crore in FY25 to just ₹3.07 crore in FY26. In contrast, in FY24, actual spending on the campaign exceeded its allocation, reaching ₹47.99 crore.

"It is shocking that the budget for overseas tour promotions has yet again been reduced. It is really surprising that on one side the government is extolling the contribution of the tourism sector to the economic growth of the country and employment generation and on other hand, it is just allocating a peanut budget to promote the country abroad," Mehra of FAITH said.

Government funding for overseas tourism promotions (Incredible India) has been on a downward trajectory, dropping from ₹524 crore in FY22 to ₹341 crore in FY23, and ₹167 crore for FY24. The campaign has been offline since the pandemic. Last year, the funding stood at ₹33 crore and the allocation for this year has been slashed to ₹3 crore.

Government funding for overseas tourism promotions (Incredible India) has been declining over the years, from ₹524 crore in FY22 to ₹341 crore in FY23 and ₹167 crore for FY24. In fact, the campaign has been offline altogether since the pandemic. In February 24's interim budget, the amount was reduced to ₹3 crore but later in July, India increased it to ₹33 crore, up from ₹3 crore proposed earlier. This year, it is back to ₹3 crore again.

Domestic tourism promotion has also seen cuts, with allocations falling from ₹176.97 crore in FY25 to ₹136.9 crore, despite ₹90 crore being spent last year.

The budget for training institutes—which support Hotel Management & Catering Technology (IHMs), Food Craft Institutes, and the Indian Culinary Institute (ICI)—has been reduced from ₹50 crore in FY25 to ₹35 crore this year.

Additionally, the ‘Safe Tourist Destination for Women’ scheme has been nearly wiped out, with its funding slashed from ₹5 crore in FY24 to just ₹1 lakh this year.

These cuts raise concerns about the government's commitment to strengthening India’s tourism sector, especially in areas of international promotion, workforce development, and traveler safety.

E-visas to be streamlined

While further details are awaited, the Union Budget announced measures to simplify travel procedures, including streamlining e-visa facilities for specific tourist groups and relaxing visa norms to promote medical tourism. Additionally, states will receive incentives based on their effectiveness in managing destinations, though clarity is needed on which locations will benefit.

The hospitality industry remains optimistic about the government's tourism push. “These announcements for the sector are all solid enablers. Moreover, the enhanced limits on personal income tax should lead to increased consumption and fuel travel," said Sanjay Sethi, CEO of Chalet Hotels Ltd.

To encourage homestays, the government will extend MUDRA loans under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), providing financial backing for micro and small hospitality enterprises.

A key focus is Buddhist tourism, with efforts to develop destinations linked to the life and legacy of Lord Buddha. The government also aims to position India as a global hub for medical tourism under its "Heal in India" initiative, through public-private partnerships.

The Buddhist circuit could drive additional inbound travel from neighboring countries with large Buddhist populations, said Kachru.

Also read | Maha Kumbh Mela a godsend for travel industry as spiritual tourism takes wing

Despite these efforts, India's tourism recovery remains slower than pre-pandemic levels. Foreign exchange earnings (FEE) from tourism reached $28.07 billion in 2023, but international arrivals (7.6 million from January to October 2024) remain below the 2019 peak of 10.9 million. The government’s long-term Tourism Vision 2047 targets 100 million foreign visitors, but bridging this gap will require sustained investment and policy execution.