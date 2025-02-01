Union Budget 2025 Cheaper & Costlier Items: From cancer-saving drugs to marine products—here’s the complete list

Budget 2025: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled Modi 3.0's second Union Budget 2025-26 on Saturday, February 1, with its key focus areas on income tax slabs, boosting macroeconomic stability, and improving ease of business. With today's budget, the finance minister's policy announcements have resulted in price reductions for several items.

Budget 2025: Here's the list of what's become cheaper and dearer with Modi 3.0's second Union Budget-

Here's what's gotten cheaper: 1.Life-saving drugs: Cancer, chronic disease medicines - 36 life-saving drugs are fully exempted from basic custom duties

Advertisement

2.Electronic goods: A five per cent reduction in basic customs duty (BCD) for open cells and other components of electronic goods

3.EV, phone batteries: 35 new goods for electronic vehicle (EV) battery production and 28 new goods for mobile phone battery production will be included in the list of exempted capital goods.

4.Fish and seafood: Frozen fish paste (surimi) for manufacture of surimi analogue products for export: Customs duty reduced to five per cent. Fish hydrolysate for manufacture of aquatic feed: Customs duty reduced to five per cent

Advertisement

5.Synthetic flavouring essences and mixtures of odoriferous substances of a kind used in food or drink industries: Customs duty reduced to 20 per cent

6.Waste and scrap of Lithium-Ion Battery, Lead, Zinc, Antimony, Beryllium, Bismuth, Cobalt, Cadmium, Molybdenum, Rhenium, Tantalum, Tin, Tungsten, Zirconium, Copper scrap: Customs duty reduced to nil

7.Cobalt powder: Customs duty reduced to nil

8.Wet blue leather: Customs duty reduced to nil

9.Shuttle less loom Rapier Looms, Shuttle less loom Air jet Looms for use in textile industry: Customs duty reduced to nil

Advertisement

10.Inputs/sub parts of camera module, connectors, manufacture of wired headset, microphone and receiver, USB cable, fingerprint reader/ sensor of cellular mobile phone: Customs duty reduced to nil

11.Open cell for interactive flat panel display, touch glass sheet, touch sensor for LED/LCD TVs: Customs duty reduced to five per cent

12.Goods used in the building of launch vehicles and launching of satellites, Ground installation for satellites including its spares and consumables: Customs duty reduced to nil

13.Shipbuilding: Exemption on BCD for ships and their parts extended for 10 more years.



14.Select motorcycles: Customs duty reduces across slabs

Advertisement

Here's what's gotten costlier: 1.Knitted fabrics: Customs duty hiked from 10 to 20 per cent

2.Interactive flat display: Customs duty hiked from 10 to 20 per cent

3.Social Welfare Surcharge: Exemption removed on 82 tariff lines currently under cess.