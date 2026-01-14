Union Budget 2026: What is the Economic Survey? All you need to know about key document

With a little over two weeks to go for the Union Budget 2026, eyes will be on the Economic Survey, a key document released ahead of the annual budget announcement.

With the government having set a date of 1 February 2026 for this year's Union Budget, the Economic Survey is expected to be tabled in Parliament a day prior to it.

What is the Economic Survey? Prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance, under the guidance of the Chief Economic Adviser, the Economic Survey presents an annual report on the state of the Indian economy.

The first Economic Survey was presented in 1950-51 along with the Union Budget, but has been presented separately since 1964.

The Economic Survey mainly details the finance ministry's analysis of the state of the Indian economy, and reviews performance over the fiscal year, looking at indicators from growth and inflation to jobs, trade, and fiscal health.

Typically, the Economic Survey document is divided into two parts, A and B.

Part A consists of major macroeconomic developments over the course of the fiscal year, as well as a broader review of the Indian economy.

Part B, meanwhile, covers specific socio-economic issues pertaining to the economy.

The Economic Survey, occasionally, can also have particular themes: for instance, the 2017-18 document was known as the Pink Economic Survey, with its focus on women, and was printed in pink to denote its focus on gender equality and women's empowerment.

Why is the Economic Survey released before the Union Budget? Although the Economic Survey was initially part of the Union Budget presentation, it was separated in 1964 to serve as an official economic record that can inform budgetary discussions in Parliament.

To that end, the document is released before the Union Budget to provide lawmakers and the public with important economic context, including data-driven views at the condition of the economy.