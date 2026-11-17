The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has come up with a proposal of a dedicated finance framework for the country's manufacturing sector in the upcoming 2027-28 Union Budget.

This framework has highlighted that more than ₹100 lakh crore may be needed over the next 10 years as incremental credit so that India's manufacturing sector's contribution can be boosted to a quarter of India's GDP.

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The FICCI, during a meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during which it gave suggestions for the Budget, pointed out that long-term financing at competitive raites is a major challenge to India's manufcaturing sector. It pointed out that India's borrowing costs are much steeper, almost 400–500 basis points higher that what economies like South Korea and China offer.

"If we have to scale up India's manufacturing to 25% of the GDP – estimates suggest that over ₹100 lakh crore in incremental credit may be required over the next decade," the industry body stated, as per a report by PTI.

FICCI also suggested that a dedicated development finance institution (DFI) should be set up in order to provide sectors like batteries, semiconductors, green hydrogen, defence and advanced materials with long-term capital which will be competitively priced.

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When it comes to import dependence, the industry body said that it has identified 10 foundational sector that account for around 36 per cent of the country's non-petroleum imports. Moreover, it says that there are 36 priority products and segments which need capacity creation within the country.

FICCI is proposing that a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme may be set up for ₹12,000 crore for Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) components. It noted that Indian manufacturers are facing a cost disadvantage that amounts to around 35–50 per cent when compared to imports from China.

FICCI's suggestions on taxation When it comes to taxation, FICCI has recommended that the long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax exemption on listed securities be restored. It is also batting for a calibrated increase in securities transaction tax (STT).

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"The Government may consider restoring the exemption from LTCG tax on listed securities, as prevailed when STT was introduced in 2004, alongside a calibrated increase in STT on delivery-based transactions to protect some of the government revenues," PTI quoted FICCI as saying.

FICCI is proposing a graded LTCG structure, where tax rate will be 10 per cent for holdings between one and two years, 5 per cent for two to three years, and zero for holdings exceeding three years.

It is also voicing its backing for greater greater policy certainty under the RoDTEP scheme.

"We thus request that the Union Budget allocations for the RoDTEP scheme be announced for a minimum three-year policy horizon," FICCI stated.

With PTI inputs

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