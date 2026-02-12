Budget promises vs reality: Underspending across ministries get wider

Data available since 2009-10 shows that roughly a quarter of ministries (out of 53 listed by the government) have, on average, spent less than 80% of their budgeted allocations. The worrying part is thatthe trend has become wider and more severe in recent years. Between FY23 and FY25, 12-13% of ministries spent less than 50% of their allotted funds, compared with just 2-3% on average in the decade preceding the pandemic.