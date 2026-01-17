Budget may allocate ₹28,000 crore to food processing schemes to aid farmers
Vijay C Roy 8 min read 17 Jan 2026, 05:40 pm IST
Summary
The Centre is considering a ₹28,000 crore allocation for food processing schemes PMFME and PMKSY to improve farmers' incomes and reduce post-harvest losses. The plan includes enhancing credit-linked subsidies and modern infrastructure to support farm growth and job creation.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: The Centre is considering a significant expansion of its flagship food processing schemes, with a proposed allocation of around ₹28,000 crore over the next five years in the upcoming Union budget to boost value addition, reduce post-harvest losses and improve farmers’ incomes through better market linkages, according to two government officials aware of the matter.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story